Orphaned fox cub rescued after being found on a footpath in Lancashire

An orphaned fox cub which was found alone on a footpath in Heysham in Lancashire is now doing well in the care of the RSPCA.

The male cub, aged around six weeks, was found alone on a footpath with no parents in sight, by a member of the public.

Credit: RESCA

They waited to see if the parents would come back but they never did, so the cub was taken to the Wolfwood Wildlife Centre in Lancaster.

The centre cared for the cub for two weeks but knew he needed to be transferred elsewhere to get more specialist support so they called the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officer Kat Newman took the cub to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, in Nantwich, Cheshire.

He will stay there until he is stronger and will be able to socialise with other foxes to help him get ready to be returned to the wild.

When an orphaned cub is found the parents are usually in the process of moving the young to another location. They may have got startled and dropped him but they usually return to collect their cubs. We always ask members of the public who spot a cub alone to monitor the situation to see if the parents return - and hopefully they will. Animal rescue officer Kat Newman

The RSPCA say Foxes that become used to humans do not survive in the wild and cubs should only be taken into captivity as a last resort.

Where possible the RSPCA will try and return the cubs to where they were found to see if mum will come and collect them as they will always do better with mum.

Our advice is that if you see a lone baby wild animal, unless they are obviously injured or in immediate danger from predators or traffic, monitor the situation from afar as they may not need rescuing. Young animals have a much greater chance of survival if they remain with their mothers. Lee Stewart, Manager at Stapeley Grange

