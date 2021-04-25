A Cup final with a crowd: Fans watch Man City take on Tottenham at Wembley

Manchester City are hoping to win the League Cup by beating Tottenham this afternoon in the EFL Cup Final.

It's a momentous occasion as it's the first time since the pandemic began, there will be a cup final with a crowd. Eight thousand fans will be allowed into Wembley to watch the game which is being used as a test event before the full return of fans to stadiums.

It's the largest crowd for a sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both clubs were given 2,000 tickets each, the remainder were to be split between groups including NHS staff.

Fans will need to prove they are covid negative before the match and take another test within five days after.

It's been a turbulent week for City following a huge backlash to the now defunct European Super League drama.