All North West Clubs have withdrawn from the European Super League.

The decision follows a huge backlash to proposals which would see six English teams - including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool - form a 12-strong breakaway league, including teams from Spain and Italy.

Manchester City were the first North West club to withdraw from the controversial league - releasing a statement on its website on Tuesday evening.

The club said: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

Within an hour of Manchester City's announcement, Liverpool and Manchester United also followed suit.

We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. Manchester United

In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions. Liverpool Football Club

All six English clubs have now announced their withdrawal from plans to participate in the breakaway competition.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal all bowed to fan pressure to withdraw from the controversial competition - just 48 hours after the league was formally announced.

Which teams were involved in the European Super League?

England: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus

Following the announcement of City's withdrawal player Raheem Stirling tweeted "Ok bye".

Defender Aymeric Laporte also released a statement where he said he and many other players felt "very happy about the outcome".

Fans at the Etihad were pleased to hear the team were the first to confirm its departure.

Shortly after Manchester City's announcement, Liverpool and Manchester United also withdrew.

In a statement it added: "In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

Manchester United added: "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

Earlier the Football Association - who have voiced their opposition to the plans from the beginning - released a statement welcoming the news and thanking fans for their "influential and unequivocal voice".

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also welcomed the news that City had withdrawn from the Super League.

I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family. They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans. Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president

He said: "I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family.

"They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans - that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football; from the world-beating Champions League final right down to a young player's first coaching session at a grassroots club.

"As I said at the UEFA Congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision.

"City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game."

City's withdrawal came as Manchester United's executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, resigned from his role.

As the news broke former Manchester United player Gary Neville appeared to mock the apparent demise of the league.

Neville, an outspoken critic of the Super League, tweeted a waving emoji after news about Woodward's departure.

The former United defender then posted a picture of himself drinking a glass of wine with the caption: "To the Super League."

Neville's fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, tweeted a picture of a headstone engraved with the inscription "European Super League, born April 18, 2021, died April 20, 2021."

The controversial plans sparked widespread criticism when they were announced on Sunday 18 April.

Fans from all teams appeared united in their opposition, and said they felt the move was based on financial gain and "represents the death of everything that football should be about".

Managers from the teams also voiced their opposition including Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp who criticised the plan but defended the club following a monumental backlash.