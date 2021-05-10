'A package for Sandy': a discreet scheme to tackle period poverty

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Emma Parkinson is the brainchild behind the 'Package for Sandy' scheme

A supermarket worker from Bolton has used her own experience to develop a discreet scheme to help those affected by period poverty.

Emma Parkinson has launched the 'Package for Sandy' scheme in her hometown to offer support for those who can't afford sanitary products.

The 25 year old is a Community Champion at Morrisons Atlas Mills store in Chorley Old Road where initiative was first launched.

Emma Parkinson, a supermarket worker developed the 'Package for Sandy' scheme now rolled out nationwide by Morrisons Credit: ITV Granada

Women and girls can call in to Morrisons and ask staff for a 'Package for Sandy' they will know what this means.

Customers will receive a free envelope with two single sanitary towels and won't have to answer any questions or talk about their situation.

Within weeks of the campaign launch in Bolton, Morrisons have now introduced it into all of its 497 stores in the UK in a bid to beat period poverty.

Bolton is leading the way tackling period poverty, an issue highlighted by a Bolton Youth group.