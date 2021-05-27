Marcus Rashford says he has been sent around 70 racial slurs in the wake of Manchester United's Europa League final loss to Villarreal.

The United forward tweeted his outrage that he had been sent "a mountain of monkey emojis" in a direct message from a maths teacher.

Rashford faced the media after the match and received a torrent of racist abuse when he opened up his phone.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," the United forward wrote on Twitter.

"For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying.

Rashford also sent a thumbs up emoji to a user who said of the racist abuse: "You deserve it man you are awful."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held 1-1 in Gdansk by underdogs Villarreal, who triumphed 11-10 on penalties after David De Gea's spot-kick was saved.

Manchester United tweeted that its players were subjected to racist abuse and urged social media followers to report the abuse when they see it.

The player has long been known as a role model for young children and championed the campaign for some to have free meals during holiday periods.

The headteacher at his own school Button Lane in Wythenshawe, Emma Roberts, says she is appalled at the abuse. But she urges their former pupil to stay strong and remain a shining example to those currently at the school.

Troy Townsend, head of Player Engagement at 'Kick it Out' says footballers are facing more abuse than ever on social media.

More players are now speaking up about the attacks that are being levelled at them the DMs the receive, the trauma that they're going through and the impact on their family members than ever before. Troy Townsend, Kick it Out

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Chris Sykes said: "We are aware of a number of racially aggravated social media posts made yesterday evening towards numerous Manchester United players.

"We are working through the posts from yesterday, which originate from countries across the world as well as the UK, to investigate these crimes. Tackling hate crime remains a priority for GMP. We take these reports very seriously and are working with our partners to ensure those responsible are identified.

Nobody should be subject to hateful language and abuse and it is deeply upsetting not only to those who receive these comments, but to anyone who witnesses it on a public forum. "Those who make these posts subject themselves, not just to criminal proceedings but to long-term implications to their personal and professional lives by making these comments. Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Chris Sykes