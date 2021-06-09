Gym owned by former world boxing champion burns down for second time

Video report by David Chisnall

A gym owned by the former WBA lightweight champion, Anthony Crolla, has burned down in just over a year since his previous one caught fire.

15 months on after his old gym was destroyed and now his next one has been hit by another blaze.

His old gym in Failsworth had previously burnt down in a huge blaze on March 29 2020, which led to eight fire crews attending the scene.

The new premises were constructed in a former football club bar on Oldham's limeside estate and opened to professional fighters in February this year.

It took months of hard work and hundreds of hours to turn the club into a state of the art community boxing gym.

Investigations are ongoing, but it is believed the fire started in the building next door and subsequently spread to the gym.

Anthony now hopes to salvage the ring, gloves and pads to set up a temporary gym on the car park.