Bianca Walkden: " I'll give everything to have that one more shot at the title."

Liverpool's taekwondo star Bianca Walkden is planning one more shot at Olympic gold medal glory in Paris in three years' time after her last-second disappointment in Tokyo.

World champion Walkden was on course for a shot at gold or silver in the +67kg category and led her opponent Lee Da-bin of South Korea with two seconds to go before a three-point head kick condemned her to a painful defeat.

She salvaged bronze but admitted afterwards to feeling "a little dead inside".

Walkden arrived back in the UK on Wednesday evening and was greeted at the airport by friends and family, whose support she had missed at the Games after attendance was strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, missing out on gold and the chance to enjoy the Olympic experience with family and friends has only fuelled the 29-year-old's desire to go for gold again in Paris.

"I'm still world number one and I'm still a champion," she said.

"If I have a chance to go out and compete in Paris again I'll give everything to have that one more shot at the title."

Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

"It's only three years away and hopefully I would like to end it with my family being there in the crowd, with the big feeling again rather than no family, no friends, no atmosphere.

"I would like to end it in Paris with my family and friends getting to see it, and hopefully I can end it with a gold medal."

She says she now intends to eat, party and put her feet up, and catch up on the rest of the Olympics from the sofa.