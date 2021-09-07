Play video

A couple of from Churchtown near Southport have racked up more than 600,000 TikTok followers over the last year with their dancing videos.

From Elvis to Kylie, Grandparents Jimmy and Joan O'Shaughnessy get huge numbers of views with their weekly videos. One got a staggering 18.8 million views!

They created their TikTok account during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 after seeing a friend share a dancing video on social media.

Before the pandemic hit, Joan and Jimmy regularly attended a dance club. Now, it's all about the social media, with hits on their account from all over the world.

They've also been asked to appear on numerous television shows across the globe.

Their dance videos only last about 15 seconds each, but Joan and Jimmy put plenty of effort into each one as you can see! Each one is carefully planned and rehearsed.

You can see them all on TikTok just search for @twojays2. And they even invited our own Paul Crone to join in with a little routine.

As our clip shows, Croney didn't get it right first time, or second for that matter...or third!