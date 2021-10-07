Three Dads Walking: The fathers united by suicide take on challenge to raise awareness
Three fathers, including one from Manchester, whose daughters took their own lives, are about to begin a charity walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
Mike Palmer from Manchester, lost his 17-year-old daughter Beth to suicide last year at the beginning of lockdown.
Following her death, Mike met two other fathers who were going through the same devastating experience.
Tim Owen, from Norfolk, lost his daughter Emily just days before Beth.
Andy Airey from Morland in Cumbria, lost his daughter Sophie three years ago.
The dads began talking about what they could do to prevent other families going through the same heartbreak, and set on the idea of walking from each of their homes in a bid to raise awareness for the suicide charity Papyrus. 3 Dads Walking was born.
Mike Palmer says: "All three dads believe if we'd had, as dads, more knowledge and awareness, and Emily, Beth and Sophie had more awareness and had known how to reach out, they'd still be here now."
The challenge will see all three dads walking 300 miles from Cumbria, through Manchester and finishing in Norfolk.
They are raising money for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus, and have already raised more than £50,000. But it's not really about the money, more importantly the fathers desperately want to raise awareness of the work the charity does, and that help is out there for anyone who may be feeling suicidal.
"3 Dads Walking is not a club I want to belong to, but along with Andy and Tim it gives us, as fathers, an opportunity to fight back and maybe make a difference.
“We are all too aware that there are more young people out there falling into despair and see no way out other than to end their own precious lives.
“We hope that by linking our three homes and telling our three daughters’ very different stories we will put a spotlight on young mental health and ultimately the brutal effects of suicide,” said Mike.
You can find details of the fundraising for 3 Dads Walking here
The walk in memory of their daughters Beth, Sophie and Emily, begins on Saturday 9th October.
From Morland in Cumbria , the home of Andy Airey, the three dads will head south, walking through South Lakeland and Lancashire to Mike Palmer’s home in Greater Manchester.
After leaving Greater Manchester the 3 Dads Walking will head south east through Cheshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire before arriving at Tim’s family home in King’s Lynn.
Averaging 20 miles a day 3 Dads Walking aim to complete their challenge in 15 days, finishing their journey on Saturday 23 October.
"The reason it's between the dads and the daughters is to protect our families. Our families are valiantly carrying on with their own lives and it is tough. And I am so proud of them, and sometimes this 3 Dads Walking it is almost selfish of us dads do this but we're doing it because we are dads and we're trying to make a difference."
Every step of the way they will be remembering their daughters and supporting the work of PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide; promoting the charity’s belief that many young suicides can be prevented.
Ged Flynn, Chief Executive of PAPYRUS, says the walk will be a life-saver.
He added: “Andy, Mike and Tim were leading different lives in different parts of the country and would probably never have met had they not been brought together by the tragedy and trauma of suicide which has shattered their lives and the lives of those around them.
“As 3 Dads Walking they will be able to channel their energy and focus on what they can do to help save young lives.
“It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found a positive path forward together.”
You can find out much more about their stories, details of the route and how to donate on their website here.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)