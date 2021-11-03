Play video

Little Amal was welcomed by thousands of people in Manchester.

Little Amal, the giant puppet of a Syrian girl, has reached the end of her epic journey across land and sea.

Crowds of people have followed her trip of almost 5,000 miles (8,000km) from the Syria-Turkey border to the North West of England.

The spectacle ended on Wednesday night when Amal entered Castlefield Bowl as part the Manchester International Festival.

The giant puppet represents displaced children around the world and here in the North West, people in Wigan and Rochdale have already welcomed her with kindness and compassion.

Watch Rachel Townsend's report of Little Amal's North West journey.

We have always been a place that's welcomed people in need of safety and I am proud that Greater Manchester has always stood for that,. But at the Same time we need other places to support us. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Earlier on Wednesday, Amal paid a visit to Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United where she met the Women's First Team.

Children from Manchester United Foundation's partner schools were also there to welcome Little Amal.