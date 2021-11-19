Article and podcast by Correspondent Mel Barham.

Few people could fail to be moved by the '3 dads walking' who recently raised more than 8 hundred thousand pounds after they lost their daughters to suicide.

One of those dads - Mike Palmer from Manchester - lost his daughter Beth last year. She was 17.

Now back home after his epic charity challenge, he's been talking about their incredible achievement and what's next for them in their fight for more young suicide awareness.

Listen to the latest From The North podcast.

I first met Mike ten years ago, as I covered the story of his attempt to row the Atlantic ocean.

His daughter Beth was eight-years-old, and I interviewed her as part of the story - she excitedly spoke of her pride for her dad.

Last year I would cover the story of their family once again - but in the most tragic of circumstances.

Beth had taken her own life just as lockdown was beginning.

Beth Palmer was 17 when she took her own life last year during lockdown

In the days that followed, in the darkest recesses of grief, Mike was introduced to a fellow bereaved father - Tim Owen - who had just lost his daughter Emily, and both say they found great comfort in each other's support.

Linking up with another father, Andy Airey who had lost his daughter Sophie to suicide, the idea of 3 Dads Walking was born.

Beth, Sophie and Emily who inspired 3 Dads Walking

We never saw this going as big as this has become. We wanted to raise £3,000 each and we wanted to raise awareness - we wanted to start people talking about suicide because we absolutely believe it will save lives. As things stand, we've raised £825,000. Mike Palmer, 3 Dads Walking

Walking from Andy's home in Cumbria, to Mike's home in Manchester and on to Tim's home in Kings Lynn in Norfolk, the three dads walked 300 miles, raising awareness of young suicide and stumping up an incredible amount of donations for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

The 3 Dads Walking route took them from Cumbria to Manchester to Norfolk Credit: 3 Dads Walking

Their efforts touched the hearts of people across the country - and even got international recognition, attracting donations from Hollywood A-listers like Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, and Manchester United legend Lou Macari.

Mike, Andy and Tim during their 300-mile walk Credit: 3 Dads Walking

Along the way, they were joined by members of the public who had been touched by suicide.

Fathers, mothers, wives, husbands, sons and daughters all walked with them, telling the three dads of their own experiences.

We were carried by the kindness of people. Mike Palmer, 3 Dads Walking

"The walk was an absolutely incredible experience. Twenty one miles a day isn't the biggest challenge in the world but we were carried by the kindness of people.

"The people we met, the people who came to us, telling us their own heartbreaking, hard stories of suicide, losing their children - some decades ago, some so recent, but we were honoured to listen to these stories and the miles went away, they just ticked away.

"We rarely walked alone."

Mike's daughter Beth took her own life last year

READ MORE: Mel Barham met the family of Beth Palmer 10 years ago - read her blog Family of Beth Palmer: 'look after each other and talk'

200 school children take their own lives every year in the UK

Last month, all three dads wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister casking him to ensure that the topics of mental health and suicide prevention are added to the PSHE curriculum.

Imagine if all young people had been introduced to possible mental health issues, discussed suicide prevention and were made aware of HOPELINEUK…we know the direct link between suicide awareness and people reaching out for help. Doing this would save lives. 3 Dads Walking

They've so far not had a response from the Prime Minister, but Mike told Granada Reports that they are determined to pursue that.

We aren't asking for money, we're asking for things to be written (in the curriculum) to raise awareness for young people. If we can do that, it has the knock-on effect, and that knowledge will carry on to later in life. It needs to be dealt with, it needs to be talked about. Mike Palmer, 3 Dads Walking

You can find out much more about their stories, and how to donate on their website here.