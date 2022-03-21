The family of a grandmother from the Isle of Man, who died in a hit-and-run, have made an emotional plea for answers to the driver who failed to stop at the scene.

Carolyn Buchan, 73, was found "lying in the road to die" on Marathon Avenue, in Douglas, just after 7am on Sunday, 20 March.

Police said the "loving" grandmother was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene to help her.

Carolyn Buchan was a mother of two daughters, Jane and Debbie, grandmother to Ben, Jordan, Laura and great-grandmother to Sebastian.

A day after Carolyn's death, her "heartbroken" daughters have issued an emotional plea for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Police have urged the driver involved in the hit-and-run to come forward. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, they said: "She was the salt of the earth and would do anything for anyone, she was an absolute angel who volunteered at the Hospice Shop following the death of our dad from cancer.

"She was 73 and had so much life in her and so much to live for. She loved and lived for her grand kids and great grand kids.

"She was only seconds away from her house. She didn't deserve this.

"We want to say this to the driver; for whatever reason you didn't stop, we are not interested as to those reasons why.

"We just want you to come forward now so we can have answers to what exactly happened to our mum and nanna Caaa.

"To the people who have helped the police we want to thank you all."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey said: "The Isle of Man is a relatively small place and a lot of people know each other.

"I find it difficult to believe that whoever is responsible for this is the only person who knows their involvement.

"I want to add to family's direct appeal to the driver and the people who knows whoever is responsible for leaving Carolyn lying in the road without any help or assistance to die, to do the right thing now and come forward to any Police Station,or call 631212, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111."