Paul Scholes claims Manchester United rebuild could take five years

Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says he believes it could take the team five years to return to their former glories.

Speaking at the launch of his new gym, which he'll be running with the help of his children Arron and Alicia, the United legend admitted new manager Erik Ten Hag will have a huge job on his hands.

He said: "Players have to believe in what the manager wants and I think it's been quite obvious with this group of players for the last two managers, especially Ole towards the end and this manager, that they are just not believing in the methods that they've been given and they seem to have downed tools and really be looking after themselves probably for next year and the new manager. "It's a massive job for him and it's going to take time. This could take three, four possibly five years to get back to where United want."

Scholes has been a vocal critic of the way his former club has been run since his departure.

He previously claimed that even Lionel Messi would struggle in the current Manchester United team and says the club are being laughed at by their rivals.

The new gym is a joint venture with son Arron (far right) and daughter Alicia (far left) Credit: PA Images

The Scholes Gym, which is based in the heart of Oldham, is a vote of confidence by the 47-year-old in his hometown.

He hopes the 10,000 square foot gym, which cost £500,000, will inject new life into the town, and benefit the community.

It is also a community that has seen its football team fall into disrepair in recent years.

Oldham Athletic were relegated on Saturday, ending their 115 year status as a member of the football league.

Fans stormed the pitch to protest against the club's owner Abdallah Lemsagam, resulting in the final few minutes of the match against Salford City being played behind closed doors.

Back in 2019, Scholes spent just 31 days in charge at Oldham. After his resignation, he claimed he had been mislead over the control he would get as manager.

Scholes endured a short lived tenure as Oldham boss in 2019 Credit: ITV Granada

"We need, the club needs, Oldham needs some owners in who really value the club and want this club to do really well," Scholes said.

"Local owners would obviously be ideal, that's not always the case as with many football clubs. But if they get someone with a bit of passion behind it then they'll be back sooner rather than later."

Scholes puts his children through their paces.. Credit: ITV Granada

The former footballer says the new gym is exactly the type of venue he dreamed of having access to as a child, and he is proud, along with Arron and Alicia, to be able to create it for others.

"It's not in the most privileged of areas and that's what we wanted. We've grown up around this area and we want people to come in.

"They can socialise as well come and have a chat with the personal trainer or me or whoever is working, have a coffee.

"It's got a bit of everything and something we've enjoyed doing and fingers crossed it carries on."

But what's it like for the Scholes family to have to work so closely together?