The former England striker spoke to sports correspondent Chris Hall about his daughter entering the Love Island villa

Michael Owen says news of his daughter going on Love Island is "every father's worst nightmare", but he'll fully support her decision.

The former England and Liverpool striker says he will be watching from home as his daughter Gemma enters the famous villa for the next ten weeks to find love.

Gemma Owen is a business owner from Chester, and has competed for Great Britain in dressage since she was 11.

The 19-year-old is the youngest contestant in this year's line-up so far, and decided to go on the show after her last relationship ended.

Her dad, Michael Owen, said he felt "skeptical" after she told him that she was going into the villa, but added that she's a "sensible girl".

"I have no doubts that she will make us all proud", he told ITV News. "It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you've got be supportive."

Gemma, the oldest of three children, describes herself as "fun, flirty and fiery" as well as competitive in and out of the saddle.

Michael Owen and his daughter Gemma in 2005. Credit: PA images

Michael says the hardest part of her going on Love Island is the fact that she will be away from home for so long.

He said: "It's been different without her in the house. I've got other kids and my wife and it's been quite tough because she's had to switch her phone off and we've had no contact for a couple of weeks so that's been the hard bit."

The 42-year-old said he's never watched the popular ITV show before but he will tuning in this year.

"I've heard a lot about it," he said. "I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don't watch it and you just hear the snippets, but she assures me that it's not as bad as I think.

"So, we'll give it a watch and I hope she enjoys herself."

Love Island’s eighth series will kick off on Monday 6 June. Airing on ITV2, the first episode will be a bumper one, starting at 9pm and finishing at 10:35pm.

