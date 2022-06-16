Celebrations are beginning to take shape as Beatles fans prepare to mark Sir Paul McCartney's 80th birthday.

Across Liverpool, arrangements are being made to observe the milestone in the singer's life.

Sir Paul will turn 80 on Saturday 18 June.

Mathew Street, home to The Cavern Club where the Fab Four famously played in their early days, has temporarily been renamed McCartney Street in praise of the musician.

The digital birthday card for Sir Paul in The Fab4 Cafe Credit: The Beatles Story

The Beatles Story museum has created an area where visitors can send their personal messages and digitally sign a birthday card.

They will also have the chance to donate to one of his key charities, Nordoff Robbins, which helps people through music therapy.

Mary Chadwick, General Manager at the attraction, said "We’re very excited for everybody to see the art installation we’ve been working on, and to have the opportunity to sign our birthday card for Paul."

The house on Forthlin Road has been restored to the way it would have looked in the 1950s Credit: PA

Four unsigned acts will play new music at Sir Paul's childhood home following a search for new talent by the National Trust, which now looks after 20 Forthlin Road.

A bingo hall nearby has already been revamped, becoming Macca Bingo for the celebrations.

The Cavern Club will celebrate the big day with a series of events including a McCartney tribute show and a special vegetarian menu at The Cavern Restaurant.