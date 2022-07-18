Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed his chemotherapy "is working" as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

The TV chef revealed in May 2022, on his Agony Uncles podcast with life-long friend and cooking partner Si King, that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Since his diagnosis, the Cumbrian has spoken openly about his health and, on Kate Thornton's podcast White Wine Question Time, revealed his chemotherapy is going well.

However, the 64-year-old has said he has experienced some unpleasant side effects from the treatment - and some bizarre cravings from his childhood.

The Hairy Bikers are well-known for their around the world adventures. Credit: PA images

Speaking to Kate, he said: "About three months ago my life took a bizarre turn. As usual, I went to the doctors complaining of certain bits and bops.

"Then next thing I know I get a phone call to say that it is a tumour and I'm going to have to have chemotherapy.

"Fortunately, the chemo is working. But it's the effect that the chemotherapy has on you.

"Every day is a school day. My eyes are sore because my eyelashes have fallen out and it's crap like that that's really irritating.

"But I'm getting there and we're getting through it. He's [Si King] as fit as a butcher's dog."

The other half of the Hairy Bikers, Si King. Credit: White Wine Question Time

To which Si replied: "It's annoying! I keep coughing and limping to make him feel better. It's hard seeing someone you love in those trenches - it's tough. He's as tough as old boots."

Dave, responding to his friend, said: "I wouldn't wish it on my worse enemy. When I get through this, I'll never whinge again - about anything. I will embrace life."

The TV chef says he has been reminiscing on the countless adventures he has been on overseas with his co-host Si by watching previous episodes of the Hairy Bikers.

"Trying to get my appetite back", he said. "Garlic - I can't eat it. Onions, I can't. Smells are really acute. It's all gone belly-up."

Dave Myers at the beginning of his round of chemotherapy in May 2022. Credit: Agony Uncles podcast

Dave, who has spoken about his loss of taste since starting cancer treatment, went on to say that he has been having some strange cravings since starting chemotherapy.

"I've had a craving for cottage pie and Vimto! Last time I had Vimto was when I was eight", he said.

When Dave announced his diagnosis in May, he said 2022 would be "write-off," as he will not be able to film any episodes of Hairy Bikers and will have to miss some events.

He has not specified what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with but said "the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine."

