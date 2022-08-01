A new cycle lane has opened in Liverpool - and three more are being considered - in a bid to help people be more active and make the city "first class" for cyclists.

The multi-million pound redesign, which connects cyclists to Lime Street, was revealed on Monday, 1 August.

The council say the new lane - and proposed lanes - will "overcome significant barriers to cycling" and contribute to the city's climate change pledges.

Liverpool City Council is asking the public for their feedback on the proposed permanent lanes. Credit: PA images

A public consultation has been launched to gather views on the trio of cycle routes, that would equate to some six kilometres of continuous lanes.

Where will the proposed cycle routes be?

East Lancashire Road to the city centre – from Norris Green to Breck Road and on to Everton Park.

Gateacre to the city centre – connecting up the university campuses through to the Knowledge Quarter.

Sefton Park to the city centre – connecting the Ropewalks to Baltic Triangle and on to Dingle and Aigburth.

The proposals are a key part of the city's Active Travel programme and will also feature new and improved footpaths and pedestrian crossing facilities.

The council said the improvements, which are expected to be completed by Spring 2023, would "benefit millions of people" using the train station and nearby tourist attractions.

After it has been completed, the council say they will review three pop-up cycle routes that were created during the pandemic - West Derby Road, Vauxhall Road and Sefton Park.

The £3m phase of the Active Travel programme also includes improving 30 access points along the Liverpool Loop Line.

The council have also revealed plans to develop a new cycle training facility at Everton Park as part of the British Cycling places to ride programme.

Liverpool's new routes could improve cycling in the city. Credit: Liverpool City Council / Twitter

Councillor Dan Barrington, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Liverpool’s cycling offer is not yet where it should be – but thanks to this investment we are moving in the right direction.

“This consultation is just the start of this particular chapter in our journey to being a first class cycling city.

“Rebalancing the shift away from cars to more active travel is going to be fundamental for any city in its pursuit in tackling climate change.

"It will have a huge impact on us all, in terms of physical and mental well-being and collectively for its benefits to our air quality and overall environment."

The six-week long consultation runs until Friday, 9 September, with information and a feedback form available online.

