An "innocent" woman who was killed in a "mindless" shooting in Liverpool was murdered in a similar way to her brother, it has been revealed.

It is believed that Ashley Dale, 28, was not the intended target of the attack at her address on Leinster Road, Old Swan, on Sunday, 21 August.

Police found the 28-year-old Knowsley Council worker in her back garden with gunshot wounds after intruders broke into her home in the early hours. She died later in hospital.

Miss Dale's little brother, Lewis Dunne, was also shot dead aged 16 in 2015 by a gang in Liverpool who mistook him for a rival - although their deaths are not believed to be connected.

Lewis Dunne, the brother of Ashley Dale, was murdered in 2015 after being mistaken for a gang rival. Credit: Family photo

Police believe Ashley was alone when her home was invaded, although he stressed the investigation is in its earliest stages and detectives are open minded to new theories.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the type of gun used to shoot Miss Dale is not yet known, although it was not a shotgun type firearm. He confirmed the force have found no connection between her death and that of Sam Rimmer, who was killed in Dingle on 16 August.DCS Kameen said Ashley was a "young, innocent woman enjoying her life. So we do not believe, at this time, that Ashley was in any way involved in this.

"We believe the property was being targeted. And the reasons for that are part of our investigation now as we move forward."

CCTV in the vicinity shows that people were present in the area at the time of the shooting, both in vehicles and on foot.

Ashley Dale was found with gunshot wounds in her garden in Old Swan. Credit: Liverpool Echo

DCS Kameen continued: "I recognise there can often be a wall of silence and in this city, and potentially other cities, there is a belief around being a 'grass' or telling tales on people.

"I would appeal to our community members that they should be reading this interview and be utterly sickened by they're reading."That should galvanise people to actually come through and contact Merseyside Police, work with us, because the only place these callous, mindless, thoughtless thugs need to be is in jail.

"The only way we can do that is through some excellent policing work, but also absolute support from our communities."

Information and video footage can shared directly with the investigation team via the police Public Portal.

Alternatively, you can contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873."