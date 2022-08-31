A charity in the North West has launched an appeal to help millions of people who have been affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

Benefit Mankind, based in Blackburn, Lancashire, has been providing emergency aid to thousands of people in the country.

Pakistan has been ravaged by deadly floods, brought about by the monsoon season, that has killed at least 1,130 people and left many thousands more homeless.

More than 33 million are estimated to have been affected in some way by the disaster, which scientists say is caused by the world's changing climate.

Benefit Mankind, who support vulnerable people in more than 12 countries worldwide, is appealing for donations so it can help those who have been displaced and deliver vital aid on the ground.

The United Nations (UN) launched a $160 million appeal on Tuesday to support the government's response to the disaster.

It says it will "provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and support."

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," UN Chief António Guterres said.

"The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids, the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.

"The climate catastrophe has killed more than 1,000 people, with many more injured. Millions are homeless.

"Schools and health facilities have been destroyed. Livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people's hopes and dreams have washed away."

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is among those from the North West who is helping people affected by the unprecedented floods.

The sportsman, who visited Pakistan when it was hit by floods in 2010, has donated £20,000 to help the country cope in the aftermath, adding he would "be giving a lot more".

He said: "A third of the country is under water, over a thousand people that they know of have died, and they are finding many more, so you feel for the people there."

Donations to Benefit Mankind's emergency appeal can be made via their website.

