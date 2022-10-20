Russ Foster is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Russ Foster has been announced as the next Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary.

In his current role as Deputy Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police, Mr Foster has led the organisation through financial challenges as a Chief Officer for almost 10 years.

Speaking on his new role, he said: "I feel extremely privileged to become the next Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary and I’m really looking forward to the unique challenge of ensuring that the Isle of Man continues to be the safest place in the British Isles.

He continued: "I will be working closely with key community partners to continue to enhance the service for the people of the Isle of Man, and to support the exceptional work officers and staff are already delivering to protect the public."

The Isle of Man Constabulary Police Headquarters in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Foster will join the Constabulary as Chief Constable Designate in the post of Deputy Chief Constable from February 2023 to work alongside Chief Constable Gary Roberts until he retires on 31 March 2023.

Mr Roberts will be retiring after 39 years of service with the Constabulary and 10 years as the Chief Constable - the longest serving in the British Isles.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mr Roberts said: "I know how much rigour the department has applied to the search to find my replacement. The very fact that Russ Foster has emerged from this shows he has all the qualities necessary to ensure that the Isle of Man Constabulary will continue to thrive and improve.

He concluded: "I have been uniquely privileged in my career and the final five months of my service will not at all diminish the focus that I have on keeping the people of this island safe".

Mr Foster will formally take on the new role on 1 April 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...