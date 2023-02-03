Play Brightcove video

Baron Field of Birkenhead makes his oath to King Charles

The terminally ill peer Frank Field has made his first appearance in the House of Lords for almost two years to pledge an oath to King Charles.

Baron Field of Birkenhead had told the Observer newspaper that he was determined to take the oath, which is required of all Lords after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking in the Lords, he said: “I, Baron Field of Birkenhead, do swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles - his heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

Hansard records show that he last spoke in the House of Lords in March 2021.

