The moment more than 100 bikers rode past Albert House, where avid Speedway fan David Wildman lived.

A terminally ill speedway fan who was granted his final wish for a drive-by of motorbike riders to pass by his care home has died.

David Wildman, from Colne in Lancashire, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and, after his condition worsened, was told he would never recover.

The 78-year-old, who had no close family, was a keen speedway rider when he was younger and had a season ticket for the Belle Vue Aces "for as long as our records show."

David was an avid speedway fan and left some of his estate to related causes. Credit: Albert House

After telling staff he would love to see the bikes one last time they appealed on Facebook for riders to drive past the care home before he "joined other enthusiasts in the sky".

Within the hour, more than 100 motorbikes turned out to greet David outside Albert House care home.

Sadly, within a week of his final wish coming true, David passed away, choosing to leave some of his estate to speedway related causes.

A spokesperson from the speedway club said: "Belle Vue Speedway is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time supporter David Wildman, age 78, following his cancer diagnosis in 2022.

"He was recently featured on Granada Reports when around 100 bikers turned out to greet him outside his care home, Albert House.

"Belle Vue CEO Mark Lemon and club legend Eric Broadbelt also paid a surprise visit to see David, who had been a season ticket holder for as long as our records show.

"He exchanged many stories of his love for Speedway, trails riding, steam trains and his beloved blue Yamaha road motorcycle he travelled to Speedway on.

"David was such a sweet man and his name spirit will live on at Belle Vue. We send our heartfelt condolences to David's family and friends at this very sad time."

