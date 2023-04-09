Birkenhead Park gets Government backing for world heritage status

The world's first publicly-funded park, in Birkenhead, has received Government backing to win world heritage status.

Birkenhead Park was opened in 1847 and became the blueprint for New York's Central Park and other green spaces in urban areas worldwide.

It is one of several historic sites, nationwide, getting Government backing to win the prestigious status.

Officials at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have announced a list of seven locations across the country which could be in the running to be granted the status.

Birkenhead's vast green space joins York city centre and an iron age settlement in Scotland, among others, on what the DCMS calls its "Tentative List" to put forward to UNESCO.

The United Nation's heritage site system offers the opportunity for cultural and natural sites to gain international recognition and promote themselves on a global stage.

The park was, at the time it opened, a pioneering project to bring greenery to urban environments.

It took five years to build and now attracts more than million visitors each year.