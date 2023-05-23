An LGBTQ+ adult shop in Manchester’s Gay Village has been attacked by vandals for the fourth time.

Police believe CloneZone, on Sackville Street, was targeted by the same masked individuals who committed previous attacks on the shop in recent months.

CCTV footage shows the venue's glass door being smashed by one unidentifiable person, on Monday, 22 May, at around 5pm, as another sits on a motorbike watching.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe the bike is the same one used in a previous attack and they are appealing for the public’s help to locate it.

It is described as being a distinctive red/orange off-road style GASGAS branded bike.

CloneZone, which first opened in Manchester almost 40 years ago, has been attacked four times in recent months.

The previous attacks happened on 24 and 13 April, as well as 22 March.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Inspector Adam Wignall said: “We know that there are members of the public who are out there who know who this bike belongs to and we are urging them to reach out to us.

“This is the fourth attack on this establishment in the last three months and this simply cannot continue for this business.

"We will be increasing our police presence in the area over the coming days and these officers can be approached by anyone who has any information."

