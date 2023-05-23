Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Merseyside correspondent Andy Bonner.

The mother of a murdered and dismembered woman whose body was never found is demanding new 40 year sentences for killers who withhold information on their victims.

Jean Taylor says she feels "let down by the justice system" after Stephen Wynne murdered mother-of-three Chantel Taylor, 27, before disposing of her body in several locations.

The former soldier had picked up Chantel near his home in Birkenhead on Merseyside, in March 2004, before brutally murdering her with a meat cleaver.

But despite Wynne telling police her body was in places including a household bin and in undergrowth at a park five miles from his home, almost two decades on, her remains have never been found.

Stephen Wynne killed Chantel Taylor in 2004 - but police never found her remains.

Wynne, who was 26 at the time, was jailed for a minimum term of 21 years. However, it was later reduced to 18 years by the Court of Appeal, with this due to expire in July 2023.

Speaking to ITV News, Chantel's mother Jean admits: "I do get angry at the justice system because I could never understand - 21 years for a life?

"For it to be lowered to 18 knowing the full story of what happened that fateful night."

Finding her daughter's remains "would mean everything", Jean added, "it would give me a night where I could sleep instead of wondering she is."

Chantel's family have launched a petition calling for mandatory 40 year sentences if a victim's remains are not found.

"The justice system has let us down - and other families like us. I hope they listen and I hope they put Chantel's Law into statute," Jean said.

Jean added: "No killer can think they can get away with keeping that secret to themselves.

"It will send a clear message: you can't just say where you put that body. It has to be found.

"Please sign the petition so no other family live as we are, with no body or body parts. No one, no family, should ever have to carry that second pain."

More information on Chantel's Law can be found here.