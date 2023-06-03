Manchester City beat their closest rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final to set up a historic shot at the treble.

City won the game 2-1, meaning a win against Inter Milan in the Champions League final would make them the first English club to win the treble since United in 1999.

İlkay Gündoğan set a new FA Cup final record when he scored after just 13 seconds against Manchester United.

The previous record for the fastest goal was Louis Saha's opener after 25 seconds for Everton against Chelsea in 2009.

Bruno Fernandes had levelled the scores from the spot for United. Credit: PA Images

Manchester United equalised from the penalty spot through Bruno Fernandes, slotting home coolly after VAR had ruled Grealish had handled in the area as he tried to stop the ball from reaching Wan-Bissaka.

City regained the lead after 50 minutes and it was Gündoğan again on the volley, finding the corner from outside the box after being picked out by De Bruyne’s free-kick.

