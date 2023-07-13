Members of the Isle of Man parliament will be asked to approve an additional £10 million to fund the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal under construction in Liverpool.

Treasury will be moving a financial motion to transfer the additional amount from the general reserve to top up the capital contingency budget.

If approved, and in addition to the existing capital contingency balance, this will enable the project to progress to completion.

The full amount would bring the total cost of the terminal up to around £80 million.

Government say any part of the additional contingency funds which remain unused will be returned to the general reserve.

The new terminal will not begin operating until March 2024. Credit: Isle of Man Government

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: "While the project is in its final phase, it remains ongoing and the final out-turn cost will not be known for some time.

"Topping up the capital contingency fund is designed to provide the Strategic Board with the financial support necessary to see it to completion."

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK will deliver a statement on Air and Sea Services during this month’s sitting, and an update on the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal project.

He said: "The project team has worked closely with Treasury throughout this challenging scheme and is looking forward to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal welcoming its first passengers next year.

"I welcome the Tynwald Public Accounts Committee’s continuing investigation into this project from beginning to end."

The ferry terminal is the island's first ever development project that is based away from the Isle of Man.

It was originally due to be completed by August 2021 after work began in November 2019.