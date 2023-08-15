The family of a dad who died while celebrating his birthday paddle-boarding said "he would do anything for anyone".

Merseyside Police was called to reports of a 37-year-old man in distress in the water in Marine Lake, in Waterloo, on Friday 11 August.

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers.

The body of 37-year-old Joe Melia was recovered from the lake on Monday 14 August.

A family statement said: “Joe was a loving dad, partner, son and uncle. He was having a lovely day with his family and friends in the sun celebrating his birthday.

“Joe was kind and bubbly and would do anything for anyone.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support but would like time now to process and grieve our loss.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious.