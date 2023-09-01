Liverpool have rejected a £150 million offer for Mohammed Salah from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Egypt international has been subject of interest from the Middle East for some time, and the PA news agency understands a verbal offer was made on Friday 1 September.

However, the club has rejected it out of hand and "consider the matter closed as he is not for sale".

Salah still has two years left on his existing contract at Anfield, so the club is in no rush to sell him.

Salah was in training with Liverpool this week and posted pictures of himself on X (formerly Twitter) smiling and looking relaxed during the session.

One of the big concerns for Liverpool is that the European transfer window closes on Friday September 1 at 11pm, while the Saudi market remains open until September 7.

The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

While the figure looks appealing for a 31-year-old, Liverpool are determined to resist any attempt to lure away a player who has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances in six seasons, during which time he was won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if they were mindful to contemplate a sale, which sources insists is completely off the table, it would leave them with no time to find a replacement let alone one of the calibre even close to that of Salah.

Jurgen Klopp said "We cannot (sell Salah). That's how it is" Credit: PA

Asked about the prospect of Salah leaving manager Jurgen Klopp: "The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah).

"That's how it is. Nothing else to say."

Earlier this year Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ended 12 years at Anfield with his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.