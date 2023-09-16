A body has been found in the search for a missing former soldier in Ukraine, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Daniel Burke, from Wythenshawe, travelled to the war-torn country in 2022 and has been missing since August 2023.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that Ukrainian authorities had recovered the 36-year-old's body.

The force said they are working with them to support the identification and bring his remains back to the United Kingdom.

Mr Burke was in the Parachute Regiment between 2007 and 2009 and had previously served in Afghanistan and Syria.

GMP is working with Mr Burke's family and the Ukrainian authorities to support the identification of Mr Burke and bring his body back to the UK.

Mr Burke's mother Diane told the Manchester Evening News last week that the family had been told by Ukrainian police that officers searched his Zaporizhzhia apartment and found it empty with no signs of a break-in and the door triple locked.

She said the Ukrainian authorities were using CCTV to try to trace his movements on 11 August, when he was last seen, and the last time she spoke to him he "sounded on good form".

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes who is GMP’s Lead for Disaster Victim Identification said: “This is an upsetting time for Daniel’s family, we have Family Liaison Officers in contact with the family and offering support.

“My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…