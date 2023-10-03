A spokesperson from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) say the union is 'disappointed' after claiming the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) is 'trying to drag' them into a separate dispute.

The island's ferry company is in dispute with the union Nautilus, after members of crew were asked to 'live onboard' one of its ferries between shifts.

The SPC released a statement claiming 'one union, representing about 70% of the sea going staff, has accepted the amended terms and conditions in exchange for a compensation package'.

However that union, believed to be RMT, has since released a statement saying: "RMT has not accepted changes to our terms and conditions relating to the current dispute between Steam Packet and Nautilus.

" It is disappointing that the employer is trying to drag RMT into a pre-existing dispute it has with another union.

" We are opposed to any attempt by any employer to engage in ‘Fire and Rehire’ and encourage proper negotiated settlements to all disputes between employers and unions."

RMT is not in dispute with the IOMSP over the proposed 'live aboard' changes made to crews working on the 'Manxman' ferry.

The 'Manxman' is believed to be the only ferry in the SPC fleet to have on-board facilities for the crew. Credit: Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

The response comes amidst an ongoing dispute between the IOMSPC and the union Nautilus.

Nautilus has previously suggested industrial action may take place, claiming its members have been threatened with a 'fire and rehire' strategy from the SPC if they do not agree to new conditions.

These conditions would see ferry workers required to live on board the new 'Manxman' vessel, instead of travelling home to rest between shifts.

A change that suggests members of crew could lose out on 83 days on shore each year.

However the SPC say it would make sailings more reliable as the ferry could 'wait out' bad weather, instead of returning to port to change crew.

The SPC is the island's only ferry service operating to Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin. Credit: Steam Packet Company

A 30-day consultation period has since begun between members of the Nautilus union and the Steam Packet Company.

The Steam Packet Company has been contacted for a response.

