An inquest has begun into the deaths of a Burnley couple who died while on holiday in Egypt.

John and Susan Cooper died on 21 August 2018 while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The couple were on a Thomas Cook holiday with their daughter Kelly Ormerod and their three grandchildren.

The Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Mr and Mrs Cooper were taken ill suddenly after reporting a strange smell in their room.

John, 69, died in the hotel room while his wife Susan passed away in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Five years on, their daughter Kelly still has no official cause of death.

At the time, Egypt's chief prosecutor Nabil Sadek said forensic examinations showed Mr Cooper suffered acute intestinal dysentery caused by E.coli.

The forensic exam also highlighted that Mrs Cooper suffered a complication linked to infection, also likely to have been caused by E.coli.

Their daughter Kelly never believed the theory and has been waiting five years for the inquest to take place.

Kelly Ormerod remembers her parents at a memorial near their home Credit: ITV News

However, a report presented by expert Dr Nick Gent, a senior medical advisor at Public Health England, suggested "infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals" were to blame.

She has previously spoken of her frustration in waiting for answers from the Egyptian authorities.

Kelly and her children now live in her mum and dad's house, close to a small woodland memorial to her parents, they are hoping the inquest finally brings them some answers.