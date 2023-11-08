The mother of Helen McCourt who was murdered in St Helens is set to be honoured at Buckingham Palace.

Marie McCourt will be made an MBE for services to families of murdered victims.

22-year-old Helen McCourt was murdered after vanishing near the family home in 1988.

Ian Simms, a local pub landlord, was handed a life sentence in 1989 for Helen's murder despite her body never being found, and he was released in 2020 before his death in 2022.

He always maintained his innocence, despite never disclosing where he hid Helen’s body.

Marie McCourt, mother of Helen McCourt, after she gave evidence at a Parole board hearing on the release of Ian Simms Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Following her daughter's death, Mrs McCourt's campaigning led to the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act, dubbed Helen’s Law, being enacted in 2021 – which made it harder for killers and paedophiles who hold back information on their victims to receive parole.

She previously said about being made an MBE: "All these years I’ve done – it’s nice to see people be given these awards…who have had to do things which have hurt them so much because of the reasons why they want to make sure our laws are right and correct.

" I can see Helen’s face now looking at me from (a photo on) the mantelpiece and she has her hair in rollers and a big smile on her face and the reason was she was getting ready to go for New Year’s Eve.

" I think with Helen, she would just be so delighted that other families may not have to go through what we’ve had to go through."

