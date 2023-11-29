An elderly cat has been reunited with her owner after being missing for two years.

Black cat Alfie, 13, was found just metres away from her home in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, after the feline kept turning up to a social club.

Animal charity RSPCA were called to John Street Social Club after members of the public at the club became concerned that she wasn’t bearing weight on one of her front legs.

A scan showed she was microchipped and had been missing from her home in John Street - which is just around the corner - for two years.

Alfie is settling in to life at home Credit: Judith Moss

It is not known where, or how far, Alfie had travelled, but her owner Judith Moss said it's likely the friendly cat befriended a number of people during her time away from home.

Judith said she would love to know what Alfie has been up to for the past two years. She said: "It was a bit of a shock when I heard she’d been found, especially as I go past the social club on my way to work, it’s literally just round the corner.

"I’d love to know what she’s been up to for the past two years. My guess is that she’s made some friends and been getting fed somewhere, although I’d searched the area and never seen her.

"Maybe now she’s two years older she’ll have put her adventures behind her and stay put - I hope so!"

Alfie had been missing from her home for two years Credit: Judith Moss

Alfie, who was originally thought to be male, has settled in well since she returned home and has been reunited with Rosie, the other cat in the household.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Lee Ferrans said: "I was a bit flabbergasted when I found out how long she’d been missing for.

"Apart from a minor issue with her leg, she was in really good condition for a cat of her age. Her coat was lovely and I think she’s definitely had people looking out for her.

"Stories like this show that microchipping works, and how important it is to keep your contact details up to date, and I’m delighted to have been able to reunite her with Judith."

In March the government announced that from 10 June 2024 it will be a legal requirement to microchip pet cats once they reach 20 weeks of age.

The RSPCA says microchipping is the most reliable way of ensuring owners are reunited with lost, injured or stolen pets, no matter how far they have travelled or how long they have been missing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...