Jason Manford has taken to social media to expose the 'unbelievable' amount of litter left by an audience after a pantomime performance.

Popcorn, empty bottles and bags were just some of the items shown in a video posted on platform X.

Manford posted the video after the opening night of Jack and Beanstalk at the Opera House in Manchester.

The panto, which he is taking part in, opened at the city centre theatre on 2 December and also stars Myra DuBois, and West-End performers Samara Casteallo and Emma Williams.

Speaking on the video he said: "Look at the bloody tip people leave.

"Why do people do this? I even tidy up after myself at the cinema.

"Look at this. I mean, it's nuts init. Every single row. Shocking, unbelievable... you wouldn't treat your own home like that would you?

"Grab your stuff at the end. That's what I do... maybe it's because I used to work front of house at the cinema.

"I grab my stuff at the end, take it with me, and find a bin."

Jack and the Beanstalk will be shown at the Opera House until 31 December.

