The former directors of a popular trampoline park have been handed community sentences - after scores of visitors were "injured on a daily basis".

At least 270 accidents - including 11 people who sustained fractured spines - were recorded at Flip Out Chester in just seven-weeks between December 2016 and February 2017.

A number of young people suffered significant injuries after using a piece of equipment known as the Tower Jump at the Chester Gates Business Park venue near Ellesmere Port.

It is believed the Tower Jump - where people jumped from the 13ft into into a foam-filled pit - was the largest of its kind in the world at that time.

Following an investigation, former directors David Elliott Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, both 33, admitted health and safety offences at Chester Crown Court.

They were each handed 250 hours of community work, and fined more than £12,000 between them, and ordered to pay costs of £60,000.

Chester Flip Out, pictured in 2017

Shuttleworth resigned as director of the business in July 2018 while Melling quit in January 2020, Companies House records show.

Following the investigation by Cheshire West and Chester Council's public protection team both pleaded guilty to health and safety offences.

Shuttleworth, of Barlaston, Staffordshire, and Melling, of Spinningfields, Manchester, each admitted an offence of failing to prevent exposure to risk when they appeared in the dock at Chester Crown Court on 9 October.

More to follow.