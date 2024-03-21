The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's (IOMSPC) high-speed vessel will return to service at the end of the week with new facilities.

The Manannan will begin sailings from the Isle of Man to Liverpool starting on Friday 22 March.

Upgraded facilities include a brand new children’s play area, upgraded pet kennels, a larger retail area and an enhanced crew area.

Passengers in the forward cabin will notice newly installed upholstered seating, with new floor and wall coverings.

Those travelling with pets will also be treated to larger and more comfortable kennels, with an increased number available to help cater for the demand on the Liverpool route.

The Manannan's newly refurbished forward cabin. Credit: Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

Brian Thomson, IOMSPC Managing Director, said: "Our crew and staff are proud to provide the highest level of service in the British Isles and our vessels are the envy of the Irish Sea".

"We’re pleased to complete our renovations and invest in giving Manannan a modern and fresh overhaul to provide our passengers and crew with a higher quality and comfortable experience on board. We are looking forward to welcoming passengers on board for our first sailings to Liverpool for the summer season."

From March 22nd to March 28th, Manannan will depart Douglas one hour later for its sailings.

The IOMSPC say this is to allow time for Manannan to visit the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in the morning for berthing trials.

Douglas to Liverpool 15:00hrs – Sailings will now depart at 16:00hrs

Liverpool to Douglas 19:15hrs – Sailings will now depart at 20:00hrs

Manannan successfully berthed at the new terminal for the first time last week.

The Manannan completing the first of its berthing trials at the new ferry terminal. Credit: Isle of Man Government

Further berthing trials, which are a mandatory safety procedure, will take place to ensure IOMSPC captains become accustomed to the new berth at all tide levels.

Manannan will require minor modification, which will be carried out on the island, to the port superstructure to accommodate the new terminal’s Passenger Access System.

The new terminal building will soon be handed over to IOMSPC to undertake final fit-out, install equipment and support staff while they become familiarised with the facility.

The IOMSPC say the opening for the new terminal will be confirmed 'in due course'.

