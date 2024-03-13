The Steam Packet Company's fastcraft vessel has berthed at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool for the first time.

The Manannan made the journey as part of the commissioning trial for the upcoming facility.

It allowed major infrastructure marine works to be tested with the vessel, ahead of the terminal opening later in the year.

Further testing with the Manannan is set to take place as a mandatory safety procedure.

The Manannan berthed in Liverpool on Wednesday 13 March. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The Steam Packet Company's flagship vessel, the Manxman, will undertake similar trials in Liverpool later in the year, ahead of the winter season.

External works are continuing at the terminal site, including fencing and landscaping.

Work to refurbish the pedestrian bridge between the site and the Princes Parade is also nearing completion.

The Steam Packet Company is yet to set an official opening date for the terminal.

