Watch the moment two-week-old Edie stepped outside for the first time. (Credit: Chester Zoo)

A rare baby giraffe has braved the outdoors of its enclosure for the first time, after spending the past two weeks getting used to her long legs.

Edie the Rothschild's giraffe, was born at Chester Zoo on 15 March, where her birth was captured on CCTV.

At just two weeks old, the newcomer is already more than 6ft tall and has begun to enjoy the outdoors along with her mum Orla and dad Meru.

Two-week-old Orla receives some support from her parents as she braves the outdoors for the first time Credit: Chester Zoo

Sarah Roffe, Team Manager of giraffes at the zoo, said: “Giraffe calf Edie has spent the last couple of weeks bonding with mum Orla and the rest of the herd in a cosy nest area.

"Her long legs have taken a little time to get used to. But now she’s looking really strong, having already gained 30kg since being born, and so it’s time to head out with the herd.

“It took no time at all before she kicked up her heels and raced outside into the sunshine on her very first outdoor adventure, where she was running in between the legs of the adult giraffes.

"Having a new youngster in the group always creates a bit of excitement and playful chasing - it is a real joy to watch!"

Edie was named after Lake Edward in Uganda, one of the African Great Lakes, in homage to the zoo's conservation efforts in the east African country.

There are fewer than 2,500 of the Rothschild's sub-species in the wild, making them one of the world's most endangered animals.

Sarah said: “Edie is an important addition to the international conservation breeding programme in zoos across Europe and will go on to play a role in preventing the extinction of Rothschild’s giraffes, especially as so few remain in the wild.”

The Rothschild's giraffe has been almost totally eradicated from Kenya, Uganda, and Sudan due to habitat loss and hunting.

Edie enjoying her first run at Chester Zoo. Credit: Chester Zoo

However, a 2023 census found that the Rothschild population has been on the rise for the past four years.

Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, said: “It’s a huge win for conservation that numbers are now beginning to slowly bounce back, something that is sadly incredibly rare in most species.

"While we remain optimistic and proud to have helped reversed the decline of these gentle giants, we know that we must continue in our efforts to secure a future where they go on to thrive.”

