The mum of missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater says she will not leave Tenerife unless "it's with Jay".

Rescue teams are scouring a 2,000ft-deep ravine in the remote, desert-like Teno Nature Reserve in a bid to find Jay, 19, on the sixth day of searching.

His mother Debbie Duncan, who has flown out to Tenerife, told the Mail Online she still believes her son may have been kidnapped.

Debbie also revealed there may have been a new sighting.

She said: "Someone has come forward to say they saw someone who they thought was Jay walking back down the road sat on a bench.

"He was with two men looking a bit worse for wear, and they were by a church, this guy has come forward and told the police about it and they are looking into it."

The sighting has not yet been officially confirmed with Debbie adding: "We don't know if it is Jay for sure, but it's a start.

"They said it was about 6pm which is ten hours after he was seen by the lady in the village. But if it was him, what was he doing there and who are these two men?"

Debbie also said she will not go home to Oswaldtwistle without her son: "All I know is that I am going to stay here as long as it takes, I'm not going home unless it's with Jay. I'm not going anywhere until they find him."

Police have been searching for Jay Slater for days. Credit: PA

Jay, 19, had flown to the island for the NRG rave weekender, but there has been no sign of him since Monday 17 June when he left a remote AirBnB he'd gone to with two people he met at NRG.

A neighbour of the AirBnB has told ITV Granada she saw Jay at around 8:15am when he approached her to ask about bus times.

She says after that conversation she saw him walking along the mountain road towards a beauty spot as she was driving past, but after that she didn't see him again.

Jay's friend Lucy Mae Law said he rang her at approximately 8:50am that morning and told her he was lost, his phone was running out of battery, and he was going to walk back to his hotel after missing a bus.

That walk would have taken ten hours, and Lucy Mae said he told her he had no water.

Mum of missing teenager Jay Slater, Debbie Duncan, told ITV News she just wants her 'baby back'.

Lancashire Constabulary has confirmed it offered to help in the search for Jay, but their offer was turned down by Spanish counterparts.

Debbie said she has not slept for days: "My energy levels are just zero, I am going through every emotion, screaming, crying. It's just so upsetting for all the family, we just don't have any ideas, there are just so man stories flying around about what might have happened and I don't want to know.

"I'm ignoring all of them and I don't want to say anything just in case he is being held against his will."

Search and rescue teams near to the village of Masca where the search for Jay Slater continues. Credit: PA

It comes after his worried friends said on behalf of his mother that an unknown person is using his Instagram as it's been frequently active, but it isn't Jay.

They also claim that Jay's friends and family have had their accounts hacked and false information shared.

Helicopters, rescue dogs and drones have been used in an effort to find the teenager, who was last heard from when he called his friend Lucy Law on Monday morning.

As the search for Jay continues, officers have since been seen peering over the hillside and staring intently at the landscape through binoculars near to his last known location close to the village of Masca.

A firefighter near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search is continuing

Search teams paid close attention to a river called Barranco Madre del Agua at the bottom of a ravine, where personnel with sticks carefully searched through fallen dead trees.

They later moved to other areas, focusing a lot of their resources in an area near Rural de Teno park.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

