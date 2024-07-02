The family of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the River Mersey near Crosby beach have revealed his big brother tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

Emergency services were called to Crosby beach near the radar tower at 7pm on Sunday 30 June.

A search was carried out by HM Coastguard but Daniel Halliday has not been found.

On Monday 1 July, the search was stood down.

His family are being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers and in a statement have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Crosby beach near to the radar tower was cordoned off for the search Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement they said: "Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

"Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong.

"Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson.

"The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you."