Lucy Law, the last known person missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater contacted before disappearing on the island of Tenerife, has shared a moving photo of them together.

Jay was last heard of when he he called her at 8.50am on 17 June to say he was lost, his phone low on battery, and that he was in need of a drink of water.

After weeks of silence, s he has now shared a photo of them with a blue love heart and a crying face emoji.

Jay Slater contacted his friend Lucy Law shortly before he disappeared Credit: Family photo

In the call the 19-year-old also told Lucy that he was setting out to walk back to his accommodation from an Airbnb in another part of the island, a walk that would have taken 10 hours.

She has shared the photograph on Instagram.

His disappearance sparked a massive search involving his family, friends, the emergency services and volunteers.

His parents flew out to the island to help from the family home in Oswaldtwistle.

Jay Slater had travelled to the island for the NRG music festival Credit: LBT Global/Family photograph

Jay had been on Tenerife since 13 June when he arrived to attend the NRG music festival with two friends.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island.

In a statement his mother, Debbie Duncan has said: "We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance.

"Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him."

Search teams have been facing extremely challenging conditions Credit: James Manning/PA

A GoFundMe GoFundMe appeal Get Jay Slater Home, has raised thousands of pounds to help fund search efforts.

Via the page Debbie Duncan thanked the "vast" generosity of donors, saying her family are "grateful for all of your support and kindness during this unimaginable time".

Ms Duncan wrote that part of the funds will be used to support volunteers hunting for Mr Slater in the mountains near to where his last phone call was traced.

The remaining money will be used to support rescue teams, Ms Duncan said, as well as her family's "own expenses as we remain in Tenerife looking for our boy".

Jay Slater's mum Debbie Duncan says she just wants her boy back Credit: ITV News

She added: "We will continue to keep you all updated on the progress on our GoFundMe page, and we thank you for your continued support.

"Please keep sharing and supporting our fundraiser to help us bring Jay home."

Tenerife's Guardia Civil has called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

The search in the village of Masca, near his last-known location, took in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths