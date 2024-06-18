A teenager has gone missing in Tenerife after telling a friend he "didn't know where he was" and needed a drink of water.

Jay Slater, was last seen "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" as he attempted to walk home to his holiday apartment.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had travelled to the Canary Island for a musical festival with friends, but failed to return home after after he went to stay with people he had met on the holiday after a night out.

Friend Lucy, says she last spoke to Jay on the morning on 17 June, when he called to say he was trying to walk back to their apartment "in the middle of nowhere", after not being able to catch a bus.

He told her his phone battery was on 1%, that he needed a drink of water and "didn't know where he was", Lucy said.

His phone then died with his last location showing as being in "the middle of mountains with nothing around".

The location is in the Rural de Teno Park - or the National Park of Teno - which is popular with hikers, with Santiago del Teide the closest town.

Lucy said she is now frantically searching for her friend on the island.

She said she has made several reports to local police in Tenerife and has also been in touch with the British Embassy. Jay's mum is also on the way to Tenerife, she added.

She said: "He's gone on a night out, he's gone to a friend's house, someone that he has met on holiday.

"One of the people he has met has hired a car out of here, so he's driven them back to his apartment and Jay has gone there not realising how far away it is.

"He's ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there.

"But then in the morning he's set off walking, using his Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.

"He rang me at about 8 o'clock morning saying his phone was on 1%, he said 'I don't know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to die'."

She added police said they had sent mountain rescue out to the area, and she has spoken to the people who Jay was staying with, who said he had left their apartment at around 8am to "catch a bus".

"I've never been so worried in my life," Lucy added. "I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and would drive me up there.

"We were there all of yesterday, we were driving around looking around everywhere, looking in all the nooks and crannies."

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers. He was also believed to be carrying a black bag.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

Lancashire Police added that it had "spoken to family and been out to see them and we will continue to offer support where we can".

The force added that its thoughts are with the family at this time.