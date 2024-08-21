The Isle of Man's flagship ferry has been 'damaged' while attempting to dock in a UK port overnight.

'Manxman' was travelling from Douglas to Heysham for its regular overnight sailing, before getting into difficulty upon arrival.

No passengers or members of the crew are reported to be injured.

The 'Ben-my-Chree' is being used to minimise disruption. Credit: Steam Packet Company

The Steam Packet Company (SPC) is using the 'Ben-my-Chree' as a back-up vessel, to take over from the 'Manxman'.

A higher number of visitors are expected in the Isle of Man at this time, due to the annual Manx Grand Prix motorbike racing taking place.

Passengers were escorted to the Ben-my-Chree in Heysham in the early hours this morning, and arrived in Douglas at around 9:20am.

This morning's 8:45am sailing has been delayed until 10:30am, which will also be operated by the Ben-my-Chree.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.