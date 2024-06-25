A ferry terminal will welcome its first passengers from the Isle of Man into Liverpool, following multiple delays and overspend.

The first sailing to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal will leave Douglas at 15:00, and arrive into Merseyside around 17:45.

Its opening comes after years of government overspend, and delays surrounding the project.

Original estimations suggested the project would cost £38m, but it has since spiralled to over £70m.

The Isle of Man ferry terminal is based at Princes Half Ride Dock. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The opening follows years of delays due to Covid-19, the discovery of unexploded WWII bombs, and issues surrounding the reinforcement of river walls.

Work began in 2019, with a planned completion date due during the summer of 2021.

During its construction, ferries between Liverpool and the Isle of Man have been sailing from the Pier Head's ferry terminal.

The new terminal is based 800 metres down the river from the original landing stage.

The budget for the terminal has doubled since its plans were originally announced. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The ferry operator says 'it will take time' for captains, crew and staff to become 'fully accustomed' to the new terminal.

Passengers are being asked for patience while the company familiarises itself with the premises.

The new terminal will be used daily by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...