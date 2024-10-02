Police have charged a man two years after the death of a 20-year-old footballer at a 'car meet'.

Sam Harding, from Stockport, died of his injuries after police investigated a crash between a pedestrian and a car at the meet on Kingsland Grange, in Warrington, in April 2022.

Mason Hodgson, 23, Glen Road in Morley, has been charged with causing a death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

He will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

Sam Harding was a semi-professional footballer and played for non-league FC United, Runcorn Linnets, Glossop North End and Ashton Athletic among others and also represented England Schooboys.

In a tribute to him, Jimmy Whyte, chairman at Ashton Athletic in Wigan, said previously: "Ashton Athletic are devastated to hear the news of the passing of 2021/22 first team player Sam Harding.

"Sam was only at our club for one season and was a huge factor in our improved form since his arrival. He is a quiet, well-mannered young man and he will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.

"All our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this terrible time."

Sam's family described him as a 'much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many'.

They said: "Our beautiful son was tragically taken away from us on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many.

"We will never ever forget you Sam and will love you forever. Rest in peace sweet angel, love Mum, Dad and Amy xx."