Winter sailings between the Isle of Man and Liverpool have been disrupted, after 'unforeseen restrictions' were discovered while docking at the ferry terminal.

A statement released by the Steam Packet Company (SPC) said they had 'identified challenges to safely moor vessels at various tidal heights'.

The issues are focused around the forward end of both the 'Manxman' and the 'Ben-my-Chree' ferry.

A statement issued by the island's Department of Infrastructure added that ' the most southerly fender on the mooring dolphin [is] clashing with mooring lines'.

As a result, timings within the sailing schedule will change from the beginning of November to the end of December.

The 'Manannan' fast-craft ferry regularly uses the Liverpool ferry terminal. Credit: Steam Packet Company

The new £70m ferry terminal opened in June earlier this year, with regular sailings from Liverpool using the 'Manannan' fast-craft vessel.

After a series of delays, the terminal cost more than £32m over budget, with minor disruption caused in August due to 'unsafe motion' in the terminal linkspan.

Passengers who are impacted by the upcoming schedule changes will be contacted, with alternative travel arrangements or a refund being offered.

The SPC say they are working with the Department of Infrastructure to find a solution, and a full investigation is underway.

