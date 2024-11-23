Storm Bert: rail passengers and drivers advised to plan ahead

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and ice for parts of northern England, with a “good chance some rural communities could be cut off”.

Amber warnings mean there is the potential for risk to life and property.

TransPennine Express “strongly” urged customers not to travel north of Carlisle on Saturday while Avanti West Coast advised passengers not to travel north of Preston – including Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Rail passengers advised to plan ahead Credit: PA News

Passengers travelling between the North West, the West Midlands and London are being urged to check before they travel ahead of Storm Bert this weekend.

Strong winds and heavy rain could cause disruption to areas between London Euston and Cumbria, as well as between London Marylebone and the West Midlands, on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November.

Network Rail maintenance teams are on standby to tackle any problems caused by the stormy weather at key locations along the West Coast Main Line as well as the Chiltern main line, in the West Midlands, and across the North West and Cumbrian rail routes over the coming days.

This includes the use of drones, which are now used routinely on the West Coast Main Line in Cumbria, which help engineers identify problems.

Rebecca Rathore, Network Rail’s route strategy director for the North West, said: “The cold snap has been here all week and we continue to have teams on standby ready to respond.

“We are also expecting strong winds, which may mean speed restrictions on some routes and heavy rain and snow on higher ground. There may well be disruption to some services, so we’re asking passengers to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”

Passengers due to travel on Monday (25 November) when the storm has passed should check their journey at www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.

“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers” the national weather service said.

Advice is on hand to help drivers stay safe when driving in strong winds:

Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris from fallen trees, branches or other items blown by winds.

Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

Gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake. Always keep good control of your vehicle by using both hands on the steering wheel.

Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here. Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways.

Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles. Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways.

Follow the Highway Code's advice on windy weather.