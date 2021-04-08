A new poll gives Sadiq Khan a clear lead in the race for City Hall in May's London Mayoral Election.

With less than a month to go until voting day the YouGov/MEI poll puts the Labour candidate at 47% way ahead of his nearest rival Conservative Shaun Bailey at 26%

The poll was carried out by YouGov for the Mile End Institute which is part of Queen Mary University.

It shows the Green Party candidate Sian Berry and Lib Dem candidate Luisa Porritt even further behind on nine and seven per cent respectively.

The poll is a snapshot of what London voters are thinking now but it shows the gap between Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey has not changed since the last YouGov survey in November.