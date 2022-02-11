Adele delights London clubbers with surprise pole dance

Adele made a surprise appearance at London's Heaven nightclub and treated screaming clubgoers to an impromptu pole dance.

The 33-year-old star was seen singing and dancing to the song It’s Raining Men in the VIP balcony area at the club's famous G-A-Y event on Thursday night, before heading to the main stage.

She appeared alongside compere Cheryl Hole to announce the winner of a talent contest, before trying a spin on the pole for herself in front of a screaming audience.

The Tottenham-born hitmaker had gone to the club, under Charing Cross station, straight from recording The Graham Norton Show.

Hole, a former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant, appeared to confirm that the singer is a drag Race fan with a tweet claiming Adele was "devastated I was eliminated".

Adele also posed for pictures backstage with G-A-Y DJ and promoter Jeremy Joseph, his dog, and other drag queens performing on the night.

Earlier this week the LA-based singer claimed three of the four major prizes at the Brit Awards and delivered a tearful tribute to her young son and ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele will appear as a guest on Friday night’s pre-recorded broadcast of The Graham Norton Show, alongside Dame Helen Mirren, George Ezra, Jim Broadbent and Golda Rosheuvel.